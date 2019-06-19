Victimised for not giving extension to Raheel Sharif: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister and a close aide of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, has claimed that he was “victimised for not giving an extension to the then chief of army staff, General Raheel Sharif”.

In an interview with Asia Times, Dar said that he and Shehbaz Sharif told General (retd) Sharif that their government will not give him an extension.

“Soon after refusing the extension, scandals like the Dawn leaks and the Panama leaks emerged and were tactically used against us,” the former finance minister said.

General Sharif retired as Pakistan’s army chief on November 29, 2016. He is currently heading the Saudi Arabia-led 41-nation military alliance.

Dar, who is currently living in the UK, is absconding in a corruption case. The case is currently being heard by an accountability court.

In its reference, NAB had alleged that his assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”. Dar had called the assets beyond income case against him fraudulent.

The former finance minister criticized the PTI government for “failing miserably” in presenting a balanced budget and said it wasn’t prepared for it. “Devaluing money and imposing taxes on the already financially weak masses will not improve anything,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that he was always against the devaluation of the currency. He added that he thanked the IMF officials and left the room when they tried to convince him to devalue the currency.

In May, Pakistani authorities reached an agreement with the IMF for a $6 billion bailout package for three years.

