Veteran journalist Anil Datta passes away

Veteran journalist Anil Datta peacefully passed away on Friday.

The Karachi Union of Journalists expressed its deepest sorrow and grief over his demise in a press statement. Datta, 70, was known for his polite demeanor and impeccable skills of written and spoken English.

He graduated from the Government College of Lahore and later settled in Karachi to begin his career in journalism.

He served as a sub editor and reporter at Pakistan Gulf Economist, Daily Business Recorder, Dawn, and the News. He was a prolific writer on art and culture.

“It is very shocking news for all of us that Datta sahib is not with us anymore,” said Ashraf Khan, president of the Karachi Union of Journalists.

