Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Veteran journalist Anil Datta passes away

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Facebook

Veteran journalist Anil Datta peacefully passed away on Friday.

The Karachi Union of Journalists expressed its deepest sorrow and grief over his demise in a press statement. Datta, 70, was known for his polite demeanor and impeccable skills of written and spoken English.

He graduated from the Government College of Lahore and later settled in Karachi to begin his career in journalism.

He served as a sub editor and reporter at Pakistan Gulf Economist, Daily Business Recorder, Dawn, and the News. He was a prolific writer on art and culture.

“It is very shocking news for all of us that Datta sahib is not with us anymore,” said Ashraf Khan, president of the Karachi Union of Journalists.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Anil Datta journalist
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Anil Datta, Journalist
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.