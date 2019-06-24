Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Veteran actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised

37 mins ago
 

Iconic actor Zaheen Tahira has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

She was hospitalised after suffering a major cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Actor Imran Abbas took to Twitter to ask people to pray for her recovery.

Tahira joined the entertainment industry in the 1960s. She was honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 for her work in the Pakistan television industry.

She dominated onscreen television in the late 60s, 70s and 80s, mainly appearing on PTV. The iconic actor is popular for her lead role in Pakistan’s record breaking serial Khuda Ki Basti. Other popular drama serials to her credit include Aroosa, Des Pardes, Kali Ankhain, Kahaaniyan and Malka.

The veteran star has also produced and directed a few television serials.

Several stars from the showbiz industry have come together on social media after news surfaced of Tahira’s health to send her love and prayers.

TOPICS:
hospital Zaheen Tahira
 
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
