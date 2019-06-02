US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

The United States’ special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday afternoon.

He is expected to attend a Pakistan-US advisory meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will also meet civilian and military leaders too.

Related: Peace not possible unless the Taliban adapt: US envoy

Khalilzad has been trying to reach a peace deal with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

During his last trip, Khalilzad urged the parties to sit together to reach an agreement on the political future of Afghanistan.

On April 28, he remarked that there will be no enduring peace in Afghanistan unless the Taliban adapt to the changes that have swept the country since they were ousted in 2001. Speaking to Tolo News, Khalilzad said the Taliban recognise their government “made a lot mistakes” when it was in power from 1996-2001, and “they have learned a lot”.

Related: US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad to visit Pakistan, Afghanistan during 18-day tour

“If the Taliban insist on going back to the system they used to have, in my personal opinion it means the continuation of war, not peace,” said Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking in Dari.

Khalilzad has signalled progress in talks, which centre on the Taliban guaranteeing Afghanistan can never again be used as a springboard for foreign terror attacks, in return for an eventual withdrawal of foreign forces.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.