US policeman jailed for shooting an unarmed woman

1 hour ago

A former policeman in the US state of Minnesota has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for fatally shooting an armed woman.

Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond as she approached his patrol car to report a possible rape behind her Minneapolis home in July 2017.

The woman’s father termed the killing an “obscene act by an agent of the state”.

Noor is the first Minnesota police officer to be found guilty of murder for an on-duty shooting. At his sentencing on Friday, the 33-year-old apologised for taking Ms Damond’s life.

“I caused this tragedy and it is my burden,” he told the court.

