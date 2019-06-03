HOME > Politics

Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol

21 mins ago
Says he cannot disclose the name of the leader



PPP leader Nabil Gabol claimed on Monday that Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology in PM Imran Khan’s cabinet, is unhappy with the government and has contacted PPP leaders.

“PPP’s jiyalas can’t live without the PPP,” he told Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV's programme Sawaal. “He contacted the PPP… he is not happy after Firdous baji took his place.”

He contacted a very senior PPP leader, Gabol said, adding that he can’t disclose his name.

“He [Fawad Chaudhry] asked him [a senior PPP leader] to convey his message to the PPP leadership,” he claimed.

In an interview with SAMAA TV on June 1, Chaudhry said that there is a cold war going on between elected and non-elected people in the government.

“At times, some important decisions are taken and we don’t even know,” he said. “I still believe that we have some political weaknesses in decision-making.”

Mr Chaudhry was removed as information minister in April and given the science and technology portfolio last month. He was replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan.
 
