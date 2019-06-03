Monday, June 3, 2019 | 28 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Karachi temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees
No compromise on rule of law for anyone: Firdous Awan
KP man fined Rs50,000 for making snakeskin Peshawari chappals
Man forgives Qasr-e-Naz employees in children deaths case
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Politics
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Amber Shamsi
21 mins ago
Says he cannot disclose the name of the leader
PPP leader Nabil Gabol claimed on Monday that Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology in PM Imran Khan’s cabinet, is unhappy with the government and has contacted PPP leaders.
“PPP’s jiyalas can’t live without the PPP,” he told Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV's programme
Sawaal
. “He contacted the PPP… he is not happy after Firdous baji took his place.”
He contacted a very senior PPP leader, Gabol said, adding that he can’t disclose his name.
“He [Fawad Chaudhry] asked him [a senior PPP leader] to convey his message to the PPP leadership,” he claimed.
In an interview with SAMAA TV on June 1, Chaudhry said that there is a cold war going on between elected and non-elected people in the government.
“At times, some important decisions are taken and we don’t even know,” he said. “I still believe that we have some political weaknesses in decision-making.”
Mr Chaudhry was removed as information minister in April and given the science and technology portfolio last month. He was replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan.
TOPICS:
fawad chaudhry
nabil gabol
PPP
PTI
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
RELATED STORIES
PTI dissolves all existing party offices
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
The ‘papa phupho’ party is anti-Karachi: Firdous Shamim Naqvi
1 day ago
1 day ago
PM directs Zartaj Gul to withdraw letter for sister’s appointment
1 day ago
1 day ago
MOST READ
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Petrol price increased to Rs112 per litre
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.