Umer Sharif is in good health, says family

The family of prominent Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif said on Thursday that he is in good health, refuting media reports that he is unwell.

They said he went to the hospital for a routine checkup.

His son, Jawad Umer, said that his father was busy in show rehearsals and will soon be seen on stage. He dismissed rumours that Sharif was ill and urged people not to spread unverified stories on social media.

Some TV channels also reported that Sharif was shifted to the emergency ward after he felt pain in his chest.

The comedian’s nephew, Faizan Burney, told SAMAA Digital that his uncle was taken to the hospital for a routine checkup and there is nothing to worry about.

In April, Umer Sharif had appeared on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din and announced that he is returning to the stage very soon.

He announced that he will star in a stage drama which will be held during Eid. Sharif also said that he will be seen in a drama serial.

“After these projects, I will leave for a world tour. I will perform at the US and UK,” he remarked.

Reports had been making rounds on social media about his health. He had negated those and said that he is “absolutely fine”. I had pain in my leg for sometime, but it has been treated now, he had added.

Sharif is one of the most famous comedians in the country. He started his career as a stage actor and has starred in many popular comedy shows such as Bakra Qistoon Pay and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai. Many people have termed him as the ‘King of Comedy’ in South Asia.

He has been awarded a Tamgah-e-Imtiaz too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.