Two suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s Quaidabad

60 mins ago

 

Two suspected robbers were shot dead after they robbed a policeman in Karachi’s Quaidabad on Monday.

Policeman Qadir Khan was having lunch at a local hotel when two men on a motorcycle approached him and looted him. They snatched his gun and took cash from him.

Head constable Nadir Khan was going home when he saw the robbery. He took Qadir’s motorcycle and chased the two men. He opened fire at them and they were killed.

The police have seized two pistols and the suspect’s motorcycle. They claimed that it was stolen from within the jurisdiction of the Landhi police station. Qadir’s stolen gun has been recovered too.

TOPICS:
Karachi quaidabad robbery
 
