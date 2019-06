Two policemen were shot dead on Qambar Road in Larkana on Thursday afternoon.

The men were identified as Zulfiqar Ali and Daad Muhammad. Police said they were uncle and nephew in relation.

Ali and Muhammad were going home after work on a motorcycle, when unidentified assailants in a car shot them.

Larkana SSP believes they were killed due to a long running feud.

The police have not registered a case yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.