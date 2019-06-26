Two policemen shot dead in exchange of fire in Nowshera

Two policemen were shot dead and four injured during an exchange of fire in Nowshera’s Nizampur on Tuesday.

Unknown suspects opened fire on the policemen while they were taking part in a search operation, the police said.

The deceased policemen have been identified as Asad Khan and Afrasiab.

The injured officers, including the SHO, were taken to the DHQ Hospital, Nowshera. Three critically injured were transferred to a hospital in Peshawar.

