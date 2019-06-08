Two men rape minor Hindu girl in TM Khan: police

Two men have been arrested on charges of raping a 13-year-old Hindu girl in Tando Mohammad Khan.

The men have been identified as Rajab Shaikh and Roshan Shaikh.

The girl was found unconscious from a local ground on the third day of Eidul Fitr in Tando Mohammad Khan. She is from Sujawal. Her father registered an FIR, nominating the two arrested men.

Police said she was abducted and raped.

Medico-legal officer Dr Rana, too, confirmed that initial medical examination suggested she was raped.

Senator Krishna Kohli said the girl was forced to drink alcohol before she was gang-raped. She said the minor was in critical condition and had identified two men who raped her.

Senator Kohli said police investigation confirmed that the girl was raped. She was missing since two days, the Senator said, adding that it was possible she was raped continuously over that period.

The minor’s father called for justice. “We are poor people. This is injustice,” he said, adding that his daughter was forced to drink moonshine.

He said she had been upset for two to three days and then went missing. She was later found unconscious from a ground after residents informed the police. She was initially taken to Civil Hospital, Tando Mohammad Khan and later shifted to the gynae ward of Hyderabad’s Civil hospital.

