Two killed as car rams into rickshaw in Karachi’s DHA

At least two people were killed and six others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a rickshaw in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Friday.

A woman and child are among those killed in the accident that took place at Shehbaz commercial area. According to the police, the victims were from Korangi were going to Sea View for a picnic.

The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The police have seized the car and arrested the driver, who was identified as Ramesh Kumar.

