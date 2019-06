Two FC troops were killed in an attack in Balcohistan’s Harnai district on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the FC soldiers were performing their Eid duties when the terrorists targeted them. The soldiers were identified as 23-year-old Sepoy Yar Muhammad and 19-year-old Sepoy Mehtab Khan.

Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway in the area.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.