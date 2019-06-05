Trump state banquet: Britain Home Secretary Sajid Javid not invited

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid was not invited to the state banquet given in US President Donald Trump’s honour, fueling speculation the snub may be linked to his Muslim background.

The absence of Javid, who is the child of Pakistani Muslim parents, caused a stir because he was the only holder of one of the great offices of the British state, which include the prime minister, the chancellor and the foreign secretary as well as the home secretary, not to attend the dinner hosted by the Queen, the Independent reported.

Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement that she will resign as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on 7 June, Javid recently announced his candidacy for leadership of the party. If he wins he will become the next British prime minister, and the first of Muslim heritage.

Javid’s rivals for the position, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove were both in attendance at the dinner.

Javid has previously said that he no longer practices Islam and has previously clashed with the Muslim Council of Britain over claims of Islamophobia in the Conservative party.

This has not stopped him from being a target of Islamophobic threats himself from far-right Twitter users. Javid has previously condemned Trump for re-tweeting Islamophobic videos from the far-right group Britain First.

So POTUS has endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organisation that hates me and people like me. He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 29, 2017

Trump, however, spoke highly of another Conservative leadership candidate, Boris Johnson on his visit to the UK, even though Johnson had previously called Trump “stupefyingly ignorant”.

