Travel filmmaker reaches Khunjerab Pass via rickshaw for documentary shoot

Travel filmmaker Wajahat Malik is the first Pakistani person who has reached the Khunjerab Pass via rickshaw.

He started his journey from Islamabad on May 22 to shoot a travel documentary series and reached on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is collaborating with him to launch the Responsible Tourism Campaign, which promotes environmental-friendly habits for tourists.

The rickshaw he used to travel to the Khunjerab Pass has peace and anti-pollution messages printed on it.

