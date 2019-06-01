HOME > Travel

Travel filmmaker reaches Khunjerab Pass via rickshaw for documentary shoot

2 hours ago

Travel filmmaker Wajahat Malik is the first Pakistani person who has reached the Khunjerab Pass via rickshaw. 

He started his journey from Islamabad on May 22 to shoot a travel documentary series and reached on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is collaborating with him to launch the Responsible Tourism Campaign, which promotes environmental-friendly habits for tourists.

Related: Travel filmmaker explores Khunjerab Pass via rickshaw for a documentary shoot

The rickshaw he used to travel to the Khunjerab Pass has peace and anti-pollution messages printed on it.

TOPICS:
documentary Khunjerab pass


