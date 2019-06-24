Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Trains leaving from Karachi delayed for up to four hours

55 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

The operations of Pakistan Railways trains have not got back to normal yet after the Hyderabad train accident. On June 20 a the Jinnah Express collided with a freight train at the Makli Shah train station near Hyderabad, resulting in three deaths.

The departure of different passenger trains has been delayed from Karachi’s Cantt Station. The Pakistan Express from Karachi was supposed to depart at 1pm but will now depart at 1:30pm.

The expected departure of the Karakoram Express is at 6:30pm instead of 3:30pm, the Karachi Express is to depart at 8:15pm instead of 4:30pm and the Bahauddin Zakariya Express is expected to depart from Karachi at 8:30pm instead of 5:30pm.

A Pakistan Railways representative said that passengers can contact the Railways at 021-117 in case of any inconveniences.

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said that 80% of the Railway operations have been normalized and the entire schedule will be back o track tomorrow (Tuesday).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi train
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
pakistan railways, train schedule, train timings, karachi, karachi cantt station, karachi train timing,
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.