Trains leaving from Karachi delayed for up to four hours

The operations of Pakistan Railways trains have not got back to normal yet after the Hyderabad train accident. On June 20 a the Jinnah Express collided with a freight train at the Makli Shah train station near Hyderabad, resulting in three deaths.

The departure of different passenger trains has been delayed from Karachi’s Cantt Station. The Pakistan Express from Karachi was supposed to depart at 1pm but will now depart at 1:30pm.

The expected departure of the Karakoram Express is at 6:30pm instead of 3:30pm, the Karachi Express is to depart at 8:15pm instead of 4:30pm and the Bahauddin Zakariya Express is expected to depart from Karachi at 8:30pm instead of 5:30pm.

A Pakistan Railways representative said that passengers can contact the Railways at 021-117 in case of any inconveniences.

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said that 80% of the Railway operations have been normalized and the entire schedule will be back o track tomorrow (Tuesday).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.