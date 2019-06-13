Today’s outlook: Shehbaz heads to court, PM Imran to Kyrgyzstan

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Thursday.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court today for the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

Former minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq will be presented before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing case. They are accused of holding major shares in Paragon City.

Maryam Nawaz will be heading to Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet her father.

The Police Order, 2002 will be presented in the Sindh Assembly session today. The Sindh cabinet approved the Police Order, 2002 after making minor amendments to it on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The two-day meeting is being held in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic from today with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in the chair.

ICYMI: MQM’s London-based founder Altaf Hussain, who was arrested Tuesday morning, was released on bail on Wednesday. To read more click here.

