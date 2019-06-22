Today’s outlook: Saad Rafique to appear before accountability court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. Several MOUs and agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas are expected to be signed.

Former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will be presented before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing case today. He and his brother are accused of holding major shares in Paragon City.

A Karachi accountability court will be hearing NAB’s request for the custody of former provincial information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon today. NAB approached the accountability court on Friday seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NoC) to arrest the imprisoned minister. He is accused in a Rs5.76 billion corruption reference in the Sindh information and archives department.

The third death anniversary Pakistani qawwal Amjad Sabri is being marked today.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistanis to avail the tax amnesty scheme to declare their assets for the third time in a televised address on Friday. To read more click here.

