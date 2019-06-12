Today’s outlook: Rain threatens Pakistan, Australia World Cup match

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Wednesday.

The Pakistan cricket team will be facing Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at County Ground, Taunton today if the weather permits. The fixture will begin at 3pm PST, with the toss taking place at 2:30pm. There is a 50% chance of rain in Taunton at the start of the match with conditions looking set to worsen around lunchtime.

The Supreme Court will be announcing its decision on how much all private schools can increase their fees annually.

ICYMI: There were three arrests made yesterday. An accountability court remanded former president Asif Ali Zardari into NAB custody for 10 days. PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was taken into NAB custody on Tuesday after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court. MQM founder Altaf Hussain was arrested by Scotland Yard in London.

The government presented its budget 2019-2020 in the National Assembly on Tuesday. The government has set the budget amount at Rs7,036 billion. To read more click here. If you want to know how this year's budget will affect you, here is a breakdown of the budget.

