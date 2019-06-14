Today’s outlook: Punjab, Sindh budgets to be presented today

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

The provincial budgets for the 2019-2020 fiscal years will be presented in the Punjab and Sindh assemblies today. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget in Lahore while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present it in Karachi.

The Supreme Judicial Council will begin hearing the references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Jus­tice Karim Khan Agha of the Sindh High Court today.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Karachi as Cyclone Vayu nears India.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is representing Pakistan at the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek. To read more click here.

