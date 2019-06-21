Today’s outlook: PPP to mark Benazir Bhutto’s birthday with rallies

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today and likely discuss the amnesty scheme launched by the PTI government.

The 66th birthday of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being celebrated today across the country. PPP leaders will hold rallies across Sindh against the government.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case today. Zardari was taken into custody by NAB on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.

National Assembly and Senate sessions will be held today. The sessions will start a general debate by the opposition on the federal budget presented by the government on June 11.

ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court dismissed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. He will remain incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. To read more click here.

