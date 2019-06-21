Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PPP to mark Benazir Bhutto’s birthday with rallies

1 hour ago

Photo: AFPbenazir

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today and likely discuss the amnesty scheme launched by the PTI government.
  • The 66th birthday of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being celebrated today across the country. PPP leaders will hold rallies across Sindh against the government.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the fake accounts case today. Zardari was taken into custody by NAB on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.
  • National Assembly and Senate sessions will be held today. The sessions will start a general debate by the opposition on the federal budget presented by the government on June 11.
  • ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court dismissed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. He will remain incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.