Today’s outlook: Pakistan face New Zealand, Shehbaz chairs APC

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

The opposition’s All Parties Conference has been called today by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to formulate a joint strategy against the government. The meeting will be chaired by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The Pakistan cricket team will be facing New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham today. Pakistan will be aiming for their third victory in order to keep their hopes alive for a semi-final spot in the World Cup.

A National Assembly session has been called today to debate on the recently presented budget. The session will start at 11am.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee today. It is expected to give approval for an increase in the gas prices.

The Punjab Assembly is likely to approve its Finance Bill today.

ICYMI: The Sindh High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of PPP’s Sharjeel Memon in a corruption case. NAB had accused Memon of embezzling Rs5.7 billion which the information ministry paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. To read more click here.

The Sindh High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of PPP’s Sharjeel Memon in a corruption case. NAB had accused Memon of embezzling Rs5.7 billion which the information ministry paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. To read more ICYMI: An accountability court has acquitted former law minister Babar Awan in the Nandipur reference. The verdict, which was reserved on February 11, was announced on Tuesday. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.