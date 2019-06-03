Today’s outlook: Pakistan face England, Zalmay to meet Imran Khan

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Monday).

Pakistan will face hosts England in the sixth match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge today. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm PST.

Religious scholar and head of the unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai will head a meeting in Peshawar to decide when Eid will be announced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today. The meeting will discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

Three suspects arrested from Karachi in the fake bank account case will be presented in front of Islamabad’s accountability court today.

The minister for religious affairs has announced the second Hajj balloting for an additional 9,474 people who were unsuccessful in the Government Hajj Scheme in Islamabad at 10am.

The first flight of British Airways (BA- 261) is set to arrive at the Islamabad International Airport today at 9:35 am from London Heathrow with 240 passengers. To read more click here.

The United States’ special representative for Afghan reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan today. He arrived in Pakistan on Sunday,

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Sunday Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to withdraw her letter to the National Counter Terrorism Authority seeking the appointment of her sister as a director. He took notice after it generated a debate about the government’s meritocracy. To read more click here.

