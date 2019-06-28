Today’s outlook: Opposition’s APC continues, Ghani heads to Lahore

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Another meeting of the opposition’s All Parties Conference will be held today to formulate a joint strategy against the government

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will visit Lahore today on the second day of his official two-day trip to Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation. He will participate in a business forum attended by representatives from both countries. He will also offer Friday prayers at the Badshahi Mosque.

National Assembly and Punjab Assembly sessions have been called today.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Thursday the masses to play their role in steering the country out of foreign debt. The prime minister was speaking on PTV’s special transmission on the government’s asset declaration scheme through video conferencing. To read more click here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Thursday the masses to play their role in steering the country out of foreign debt. The prime minister was speaking on PTV’s special transmission on the government’s asset declaration scheme through video conferencing. To read more ICYMI: An accountability court extended on Thursday the judicial remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique, for 14 days in the Paragon housing case. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.