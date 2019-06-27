Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: KMC budget to be presented today

60 mins ago
 

Photo: KMC.gos.pk

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will arrive in Pakistan on an official two-day trip today on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation. PM Khan will hold delegation-level meetings with the Afghan leader. President Ghani will also visit Lahore.
  • Former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing case. They are accused of holding major shares in Paragon City.
  • PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur is likely to be presented before Islamabad accountability court.
  • A Rs26.44 billion KMC budget will be presented during a City Council session. The provincial government has reportedly proposed a Rs1 billion cut in the budget.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: A Lahore accountability court extended on Wednesday PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s remand into NAB custody by 14 more days. To read more click here.

