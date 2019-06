Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present over Rs800 billion budget for the next financial year today. Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra will present it.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) budget for the next fiscal year will be presented before the Legislative Assembly today. The budget will be presented by AJK Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today in Islamabad to review the current political and economic situation of the country.

ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court has called for NAB’s reply in a petition seeking pre-arrest bail for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case. To read more click here.

