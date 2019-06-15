Today’s outlook: Karachi’s heatwave to end today

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the long heatwave spell in Karachi is likely to end today.

PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur will be presented before an Islamabad accountability court today. NAB will appeal for her physical remand. It detained Talpur in a case pertaining to fake accounts on Friday.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Lahore where he will be meeting political leaders during his two-day visit.

The PPP has summoned a Central Executive Committee meeting today at the Punjab Secretariat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of PTI leaders and spokespersons in Bani Gala. The meeting has been summoned to discuss the political situation in the country.

ICYMI: NAB arrested PTI’s Punjab Forest Minister Sibtain Khan on Friday for allegedly illegally awarding contracts to his favourite companies. To read more click here.

