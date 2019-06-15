HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Karachi’s heatwave to end today

58 mins ago

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the long heatwave spell in Karachi is likely to end today.
  • PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur will be presented before an Islamabad accountability court today. NAB will appeal for her physical remand. It detained Talpur in a case pertaining to fake accounts on Friday.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Lahore where he will be meeting political leaders during his two-day visit.
  • The PPP has summoned a Central Executive Committee meeting today at the Punjab Secretariat.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of PTI leaders and spokespersons in Bani Gala. The meeting has been summoned to discuss the political situation in the country.
  • ICYMI: NAB arrested PTI’s Punjab Forest Minister Sibtain Khan on Friday for allegedly illegally awarding contracts to his favourite companies. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari faryal talpur heatwave PPP
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.