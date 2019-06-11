Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Tuesday).

The Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf government will present Budget 2019-2020 in the National Assembly today. It said to be of Rs6,800 billion and is expected to be unveiled at 5pm. The salaries of government employees and their pension are expected to be increased by 10%. The salaried class will also have to pay income tax now.

A parliamentary session of the PTI will be held today (Tuesday). Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair it. The leaders will be taken into confidence over the budget.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will be presented before an accountability court for his physical remand. NAB had arrested him from his house in Islamabad on Monday.

PM Khan has appealed to the people to whiten their assets. He said that Pakistan is among the countries where people pay the lowest tax. “We have to change ourselves to become a great nation,” he said.

ICYMI: The dollar rose sharply against the Pakistani rupee on Monday and was trading above Rs151 in the interbank market, which opened for trade after a week-long break on account of Eid. The greenback was up Rs2.40 against the Pakistani rupee in the opening hours of the market, rising sharply from its closing rate of Rs148.4 as on June 3.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.