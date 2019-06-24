Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: CJP calls National Judicial Policy Making Committee meeting

39 mins ago
 

File photo

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has called a meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee today. Suggestions for the establishment of the Magistrate Model Court will be discussed during the meeting.
  • A National Assembly session has been called today to debate on the recently presented budget. The session will start at 11am.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan won its ICC World Cup match on Sunday by 49 runs to knock South Africa out of World Cup. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan’s accountability bureau has summoned Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on July 5. He has been instructed to bring relevant documents with him. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
