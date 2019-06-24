Today’s outlook: CJP calls National Judicial Policy Making Committee meeting

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has called a meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee today. Suggestions for the establishment of the Magistrate Model Court will be discussed during the meeting.

A National Assembly session has been called today to debate on the recently presented budget. The session will start at 11am.

ICYMI: Pakistan won its ICC World Cup match on Sunday by 49 runs to knock South Africa out of World Cup. To read more click here .

