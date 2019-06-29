Today’s outlook: Bilawal to hold anti-budget rally in Gujjar Khan

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Saturday).

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their eighth match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds today to secure its place in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm PST.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be holding a public rally in Punjab’s Gujjar Khan today. He announced that he would be starting an anti-government campaign over the ‘anti-people budget’.

The National Assembly passed on Friday the Rs8238 billion budget for next fiscal year amid ruckus by members of the opposition.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation passed its Rs26.44 billion budget on Friday. For the first time in the history of the KMC, the budget session was held in the lawn of the old KMC Building after K-Electric disconnected power supply to its building.

