Today’s outlook: Bilawal chairs party meeting, hot weather to continue

Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over a meeting of party leaders at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Sri Lanka is set to face New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup match today at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens. The match will begin at 2:30 pm PST, with the toss taking place at 2:00 pm. In the second match of the day, defending champions Australia will play against Afghanistan at 5pm PST.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures in the country, including Karachi and Lahore, will rise in the coming days.

ICYMI: The government has approved the summary by OGRA for an increase in petrol prices. Petrol will now cost Rs112.68 after an increase of Rs4.26. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased to Rs126.82, light diesel will cost Rs88.62 and kerosene oil will cost Rs98.46. To read more click here.

ICYMI: West Indies hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday. Pakistan was bowled out for just 105, with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets before Chris Gayle smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs. To read more click here.

