Today’s outlook: Bilawal begins his protest against the government

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Monday.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are expected to appear before the Islamabad High Court today in a money laundering case. A NAB team is already at the court with Zardari’s arrest warrant in case the court chooses not to extend his pre-arrest bail. To read more, click here.
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Sheikh will present the National Economic Survey today. Loans and transit details are included in the economic survey.
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be beginning his protest campaign against the PTI government from today.
Shehbaz Sharif will chair a joint parliamentary meeting of the PML-N in Islamabad today.
The PPP has summoned a Central Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad. The meeting will be chaired by Bilawal and Zardari at 7pm. The political situation of the country will be discussed.
The first review session of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity will be held in Islamabad. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan delegation while the Afghan side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman.
The Sindh cabinet will meet today.
ICYMI: The premier addressed the nation on the country’s economic state on Monday and said the country’s loans increased from Rs6 trillion to Rs30 trillion in the previous government’s tenure. To read more click here.