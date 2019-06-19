Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Balochistan to unveil 2019-20 budget

38 mins ago

Photo: National Assembly

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • The National Assembly will start a general debate today on the federal budget presented by the government on June 11.
  • Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the province’s budget for 2019-20 in the Balochistan Assembly today. The total outlay of the budget is expected to be around Rs390 billion.
  • The debate on the provincial budget will begin in the Sindh Assembly today.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will hold a post-budget press conference today. He presented the KP budget with a total outlay of Rs900 billion for the financial year 2019-20 on Tuesday.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan and the World Bank signed three loan agreements worth $918 million on Tuesday. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. To read more click here.

TOPICS:
budget national assembly sindh assembly
 
