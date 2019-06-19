Today’s outlook: Balochistan to unveil 2019-20 budget

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

The National Assembly will start a general debate today on the federal budget presented by the government on June 11.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the province’s budget for 2019-20 in the Balochistan Assembly today. The total outlay of the budget is expected to be around Rs390 billion.

The debate on the provincial budget will begin in the Sindh Assembly today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will hold a post-budget press conference today. He presented the KP budget with a total outlay of Rs900 billion for the financial year 2019-20 on Tuesday.

ICYMI: Pakistan and the World Bank signed three loan agreements worth $918 million on Tuesday. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. To read more click here.

