Today’s outlook: Anti-polio campaign kicks off, NA to debate budget

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

The government has launched a countrywide polio immunisation campaign.It will start from Sindh and selected districts of Punjab and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interest at Prime Minister House today. The meeting will review its yearly report and deliberate on other issues.

The PML-N has called a parliamentary meeting of its National Assembly members to discuss the political situation in the country and the budget. It will be chaired by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

The National Assembly will start a general debate today on the federal budget presented by the government on June 11.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will be presented before the accountability court today in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

An Islamabad High Court district division bench will hear former president Asif Ali Zardari’s bail plea today.

State Bank Governor Dr Raza Baqir will hold a press conference to discuss the outlook of the economy and the SBP’s role.

ICYMI: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to oppose the budget till the government agrees to drop new taxes from it. The two met at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore residence, Jati Umra, on Sunday. Maryam had invited the PPP scion for lunch. To read more click here.

