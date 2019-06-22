Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
To resolve longstanding regional challenges we need international cooperation: COAS

41 mins ago
 
Army chief addresses seminar in London



Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is on the path to peace and prosperity and no one can take that away from us.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, General Bajwa discussed national security and its correlation to peace in the region.

General Bajwa said a solution to the region’s most pressing issues is necessary for peace. To resolve the longstanding regional challenges we need international cooperation, he said.

The army chief added that improved security offers a chance for foreign investment in Pakistan.

