To resolve longstanding regional challenges we need international cooperation: COAS

Army chief addresses seminar in London

Speaking at a seminar on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, General Bajwa discussed national security and its correlation to peace in the region.General Bajwa said a solution to the region’s most pressing issues is necessary for peace. To resolve the longstanding regional challenges we need international cooperation, he said.The army chief added that improved security offers a chance for foreign investment in Pakistan.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram