Three terror suspects gunned down in Karachi operation

Three suspects allegedly involved in terror activities, including the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, were killed during an operation in Karachi on Monday, police said.

Police, together with intelligence personnel, raided a house in Khuda Bakhsh Goth near Northern Bypass after they were tipped off about the presence of the suspects in the vicinity, officials said.

They said the suspects opened fire on the raiding team soon after it entered the area. The three suspects were killed in retaliatory fire by the police.

One of them was identified as Talat Mehmood alias Yousuf, who was the chief of the Sindh chapter of a banned outfit and suspected to be involved in the killing of police officials in Hyderabad.

Police identified the second suspect as Sheikh Shahid — an expert bomb-maker also involved in Pearl’s murder. Shahid was said to be a close affiliate of an under-custody suspect, Naeem Bukhari.

The third suspect, Usman Noor Alam, was a member of the outlawed al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

Alam was said to be behind the murder of four policemen in Karachi’s Korangi area in 2013.

Police said the deceased had also been involved in the 2016 killing of two military police personnel in Saddar.

A suicide vest, two sub-machine guns, two hand grenades and other arms were seized from the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.