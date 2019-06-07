Three Pakistan Army officers, one soldier martyred in North Waziristan blast

Three Pakistan Army officers and one soldier were martyred on Friday in an IED explosion near a military vehicle in North Waziristan.

Four people were injured, according to the military’s media wing. It occurred near the check-post in Kharqamar. The IED was planted near the road.

The security forces have been conducting search operations in the area and even arrested facilitators of terror suspects.

The martyred officers have been identified as Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, who was a resident of Hunza’s Karimabad, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, who belonged to Karachi, Captain Arifullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, and Lance Havaldar Zaheer, who hails from Chakwal.

According to the ISPR, 10 security forces personnel have been martyred while 35 have been injured in the area in the last one month.