Three of a family die as car overturns on motorway

Three people died and one person was injured after a car overturned on the motorway in Peshawar on Saturday.

The deceased were from the same family.

Family Education Deputy Director Shabnam Shereen died in the accident along with her mother and father.

The motorway police said the accident took place near Kabul River after a car overturned.

According to the hospital, the injured has received medical treatment and is not in critical condition.

