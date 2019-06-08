HOME > News

Three men killed in Gujrat as car turns turtle

2 hours ago

 At least three men, suspected to be terrorists, died in a car accident in Gujrat’s Chakori Bhilowal on Friday.

The men belonged to a terrorist organisation, police said. However, their claim has not been confirmed yet.

A person of the area found the car in Jhelum River and informed the police. Their car fell in the river due to over speeding, according to the police.

Three Kalashnikovs, a safety fuse and explosives were found in the car.

Police has sent their DNA samples for verification.

TOPICS:
car accident Gujrat


