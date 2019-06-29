Three landowners kidnapped in Sadiqabad’s Kacha area

Three landowners have been kidnapped in the last four days in Sadiqabad’s Kacha area.

The victims’ family said they were kidnapped because they refused to pay dacoits money.

The police believe that the suspects belong to the Khuda Baksh gang.

A voice recording of an unidentified man asking for money was found by the police. The man says, “A few hundred thousand won’t make you homeless.”

One of the victims’ brother requested the Punjab chief minister and police chief to help rescue his brother as he cannot afford to pay the ransom.

A search operation has been started with the help of the Rajanpur police to rescue the men, District Police Officer Umar Farooq Salamat said.

“We found that the captors had made hiding places on nearby islands,” DPO Salamat said, adding that the suspects will be arrested soon.

