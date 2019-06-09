HOME > News

Three killed in firing in Multan’s Jalalpur

2 hours ago

Three people were killed after a firing incident in Multan’s Jalalpur Sunday morning. 

A man entered a house in Jalalpur’s Pirwala and opened fire, killing three people, before committing suicide. Four others were injured in the incident, including a child, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Tahir Ayaz.

According to the police, the child is in critical condition.

Rescue services shifted the deceased and injured to Nishtar Hospital. The injured and deceased are all from the same family.

The SHO said it’s too earlier to say anything about motives.

