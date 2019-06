Three people were killed after a gas cylinder inside a car exploded in Ziarat’s Kharwari Baba on Friday.

A woman and two men were injured.

Assistant Commissioner Major Kabir Zarkoon said that the deceased belonged to Karachi. They had gone to Ziarat for Eid holidays.

The car was parked at a picnic point.

The deceased were first shifted to a district hospital and then taken to Quetta.

