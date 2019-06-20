Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad cargo train

At least three people were killed and two others injured after Jinnah Express rammed into a cargo train in Hyderabad’s Latifabad on Thursday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as the driver, assistant driver and a guard. Rasheed said the two injured are in critical condition. “All passengers are safe,” he said.

The matter is being investigated and a brief report on it would be released within an hour, the federal minister assured.

Railway and rescue officials have reached the spot and the railway track has been closed for clearance.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. The cargo train was reportedly at a halt in Hyderabad when the Jinnah Express train rammed into to it. Several coaches of the passenger train derailed and three coaches smashed into nearby houses.

The passengers were on their way to Lahore from Karachi.

The cargo train was carrying coal.

Two days ago, a Karachi-bound passenger train caught fire in Sahiwal. The fire broke out in the dining car of Jinnah Express near Harappa. Officials said the affected coach was separated from the train. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.