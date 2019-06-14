Friday, June 14, 2019 | 10 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Altaf, Zardari, Nawaz will spend final years behind bars: Fawad
Mandi Bahauddin woman gives birth outside a hospital
Political differences, unresolved disputes threatening peace in South Asia: PM
FM regrets direct flights’ absence between Pakistan, Central Asian countries
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
News
Three arrested for smuggling narcotics worth Rs7m at Karachi airport
Saud Bin Murtaza
&
Sohail Khan
2 hours ago
They were carrying three suitcases with heroin, crystal meth
A man and two women were caught smuggling narcotics worth Rs7 million at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday.
The suspects crossed the Airport Security Force counter but were caught by Customs staff.
They were carrying 570 grams of crystal meth and 170 grams of heroin in three suitcases and were traveling to Jeddah via PIA's PK 731.
The police arrested them and seized the narcotics. The suspects lived in Rohri, Sukkur.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
karachi airport
narcotics
RELATED STORIES
Man arrested for smuggling 1.2kg of heroin at Karachi airport
2 months ago
2 months ago
Careem and Uber are still banned from entering the Karachi airport
3 months ago
3 months ago
Airspace closure: PIA suffering losses as numerous flight routes remain suspended
3 months ago
3 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
drugs, narcotics, customs, Airport, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, heroine, crystal meth
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.