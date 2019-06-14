HOME > News

Three arrested for smuggling narcotics worth Rs7m at Karachi airport

2 hours ago
They were carrying three suitcases with heroin, crystal meth



A man and two women were caught smuggling narcotics worth Rs7 million at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday.

The suspects crossed the Airport Security Force counter but were caught by Customs staff.

They were carrying 570 grams of crystal meth and 170 grams of heroin in three suitcases and were traveling to Jeddah via PIA's PK 731.

The police arrested them and seized the narcotics. The suspects lived in Rohri, Sukkur.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
karachi airport narcotics
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
drugs, narcotics, customs, Airport, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, heroine, crystal meth
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.