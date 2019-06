A woman, along with her son and daughter-in-law, was caught smuggling 4kg of gold at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Thursday.

The suspects were caught by Customs staff. The police arrested them and seized the gold.

They lived in Azizabad and were traveling to Dubai.

Related: Man injured in Lahore bakery explosion succumbs to wounds

The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.