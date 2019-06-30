Three arrested for cutting off man’s nose in DG Khan

Three men have been arrested and the Dera Ghazi Khan police are searching for a fourth after they cut a man’s nose off.

Three of the men are brothers and claim the victim, a rickshaw driver named Shehzad, was harassing women in their family.

He was taken to the local teaching hospital in critical condition after the attack. Doctors have operated on him.

His brother, Mazroob, said they fear for their lives. They came in a car, pulled my brother’s rickshaw over and injured him with a knife, he said.

A case has been registered at the Darahma police station under Sections 34 and 334 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 334, Itlaf-udw or causing intentional harm to someone, is punishable by a maximum imprisonment of 10 years. Section 34 relates to several people being punished for the same act.

