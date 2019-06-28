Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Three accused of setting up fake sugar mills in Sindh

53 mins ago
 

An accountability court extended on Friday the physical remand of three suspects accused of setting up fake sugar mills in Sindh. 

They have been remanded into NAB’s custody till July 8. The bureau is investigating them in the fake accounts case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir was hearing the case.

NAB arrests Zardari's aide in fake accounts case

NAB told the court that Qasim, Amanullah, and Faisal Nadeem caused losses of Rs846 million to the national treasury. They set up fake sugar mills and embezzled government funds through fake accounts, according to the bureau. They took subsidies from the Sindh government for their fake firms. Qasim allegedly embezzled funds worth Rs81 million, Amanullah Rs66 million and Faisal Nadeem Rs27.8 million.

The three were working as finance managers of different sugar mills in Tando Allahyar, Chambar and Khoski (Badin).

