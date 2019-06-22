‘This isn’t Egypt, we won’t let Nawaz become another Morsi’

This isn’t Egypt and we won’t let Nawaz Sharif become another Morsi, warned Maryam Nawaz during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

The PML-N vice president detailed her father’s medical condition and said six weeks wasn’t enough to cure a cold, let alone all of Nawaz’s illnesses. The court granted him six weeks of bail to get his ailments treated. Since then, he has been asked both by the court and by others why he was unable to get his treatment done in that time frame.

Maryam said it will take months if not years for Nawaz to be completely treated. She said he needs multiple surgeries and has heart problems, renal problems that could lead to kidney failure and is at risk of a stroke. He needs to have an angiography, a surgical biopsy of his chest and a pacemaker put in, but these procedures cannot be done simultaneously, she explained.

He needs to recover after each surgery and then only can he have the next one, she said. She also informed the media that Nawaz had suffered from a heart attack while in jail custody and they only found out once they got the discharge slip. She also claimed that the doctors that examined the PML-N founder had told them that they had reduced the severity of his illness in their reports because they were afraid of losing their jobs.

We have submitted all these reports in court and are still hoping for justice, she said, reminding the media that no corruption has been proven against the former three-time premier. I’m not asking for relief, clarified Maryam, who explained that she just wants to make the people of the nation witness to Nawaz’s serious health situation.

