‘This is what happens when country mortgaged to the IMF’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan for continuously increasing the prices of petroleum products.

She said this is what will happen when the country is mortgaged to the IMF.

The PML-N leader said the people get to hear ‘something big’ every day since the new government has come.

Petrol prices have increased to Rs112.68 as of last night. It now costs Rs4.26 more.

The government approved the summary by OGRA for an increase in petrol prices on Friday.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased to Rs126.82, light diesel will cost Rs88.62 and kerosene oil will cost Rs98.46.

