Third time’s a charm? PM urges nation to declare assets

He has made the appeal twice before

He called it "a golden opportunity" for people whose assets were undeclared. He said Pakistan could come out of its debt trap if the nation supported the government in increasing its revenue.The assets declaration scheme was launched last month and is valid till June 30.Despite the premier's repeated attempts to get more people to whiten their assets, less than 250 Pakistanis have availed the scheme as of June 19, according to a report by The Express Tribune The PM last addressed the nation at around midnight on June 11, the same day as the release of the federal budget, and said that a commission would be formed to investigate corruption in the past 10 years.In an address on June 10, he asked people to make use of the amnesty scheme. If we don't pay tax, our country won't be able to progress, he had cautioned, adding that Pakistan will have to change itself if it wants to become a developed country.